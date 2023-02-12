Korea Investment CORP Purchases 299,720 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,245,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,720 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.23% of FOX worth $38,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of FOX by 226.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in FOX by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

FOX Stock Up 0.2 %

FOX stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.15. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $44.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading

