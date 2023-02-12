Korea Investment CORP Raises Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 182,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $31,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,862,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $435,911,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,234,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,186 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,312,000 after acquiring an additional 880,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,536,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,560,000 after acquiring an additional 379,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $2,375,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,359,626.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $2,375,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,359,626.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,963,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,302,951.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,387 shares of company stock valued at $7,324,871. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AJG. Raymond James upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.86.

Shares of AJG opened at $195.06 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.03 and a fifty-two week high of $202.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 39.23%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Stories

