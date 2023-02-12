K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.14.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup raised shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €38.00 ($40.86) to €26.00 ($27.96) in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €23.00 ($24.73) to €25.00 ($26.88) in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS KPLUY opened at $11.60 on Friday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $19.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.84.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

