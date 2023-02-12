Kyber Network Crystal v2 Tops One Day Trading Volume of $22.51 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a total market capitalization of $122.47 million and approximately $22.51 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00003524 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kyber Network Crystal v2’s genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 223,368,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,263,628 tokens. The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is https://reddit.com/r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official website is kyberswap.com. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official message board is blog.kyber.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kyber Network is a hub of liquidity protocols that aggregates liquidity from various sources to provide secure and instant transactions on any decentralized application (DApp). The main goal of Kyber Network is to enable DeFi DApps, decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and other users easy access to liquidity pools that provide the best rates.All transactions on Kyber are on-chain, which means they can be easily verified using any Ethereum block explorer. Projects can build on top of Kyber to utilize all the services offered by the protocol, such as the instant settlement of tokens, liquidity aggregation, and a customizable business model.Kyber looks to solve the liquidity issue in the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry by allowing developers to build products and services without having to worry about liquidity for different needs.The Kyber Network Crystal (KNC) token is a utility token that is the “glue that connects different stakeholders in Kyber's ecosystem.” KNC holders can stake their tokens in the KyberDAO to help govern the platform and vote on important proposals — and earn staking rewards in Ethereum (ETH) that come from trading fees.”

