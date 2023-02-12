Lake Street Capital Increases Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target to $305.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Lake Street Capital from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

INSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Inspire Medical Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Shares of INSP opened at $263.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.46 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.66. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $142.74 and a 1 year high of $276.57.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $137.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total transaction of $6,170,896.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,919 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,443.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total value of $6,170,896.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,443.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,059 shares of company stock worth $14,795,942 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 14,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 24,356 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

