Legend of RPS One Day Volume Reaches $19.62 (LRPS)

Legend of RPS (LRPS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last seven days, Legend of RPS has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Legend of RPS has a market cap of $135.47 million and approximately $19.62 worth of Legend of RPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Legend of RPS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Legend of RPS

Legend of RPS Profile

Legend of RPS was first traded on August 4th, 2022. Legend of RPS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Legend of RPS’s official Twitter account is @legend_rps. The official website for Legend of RPS is rpsgame.world. The official message board for Legend of RPS is medium.com/@rpsgame.world.

Legend of RPS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Legend of RPS (LRPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Legend of RPS has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Legend of RPS is 0.13547168 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rpsgame.world/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Legend of RPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Legend of RPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Legend of RPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

