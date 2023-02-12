Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Acquires 16,325 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,099,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,325 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for 3.8% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $190,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.6% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,133,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,631,000 after purchasing an additional 39,058 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 127,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth approximately $606,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $103.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.16. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $83.63 and a 1 year high of $116.03.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 23.66%. Analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.9832 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 45.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Desjardins increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.