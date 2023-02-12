Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,550 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $17,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $36,616,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 37.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after purchasing an additional 997,254 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 99.5% during the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,200,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,622,000 after purchasing an additional 598,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 354.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 761,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after purchasing an additional 594,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.13. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $27.99.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. Analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to customers. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

