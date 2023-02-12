Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,540,523 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 153,975 shares during the period. Open Text comprises about 1.3% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $67,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,538,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $549,985,000 after purchasing an additional 899,891 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,201,716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,001,000 after purchasing an additional 656,800 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,371,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,258,000 after purchasing an additional 636,804 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,368,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,571,000 after purchasing an additional 347,224 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Open Text by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,938,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,751,000 after acquiring an additional 340,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OTEX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Text has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Open Text Stock Performance

Open Text Announces Dividend

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.15. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $45.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.51%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

