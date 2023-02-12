Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Purchases 120,255 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,601,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,255 shares during the quarter. Rogers Communications makes up 2.8% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.71% of Rogers Communications worth $139,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCI. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 33.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 26.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on RCI. Scotiabank upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Rogers Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $48.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.53. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $64.55.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.368 per share. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.84%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

