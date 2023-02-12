Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,250 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Credicorp worth $11,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 32,849.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,837,000 after buying an additional 55,515 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the third quarter worth about $1,048,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the third quarter worth about $577,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 4.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp Price Performance

BAP stock opened at $127.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.50 and a 200-day moving average of $137.61. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.21 and a 12-month high of $182.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Credicorp Company Profile

BAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities raised Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.