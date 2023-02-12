Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,190 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $28,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 285,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,975,000 after purchasing an additional 153,267 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in International Business Machines by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $135.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

