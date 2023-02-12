Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 22,158 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,525,447 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 22,158 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.1% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $57,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average of $40.06.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

