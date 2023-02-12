Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 3,190 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,315 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of VMware worth $32,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter valued at $928,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of VMware by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,837 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.44.

VMware Price Performance

Shares of VMW opened at $116.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $133.13.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. VMware had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,930.43%. Analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,818.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,818.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Articles

