Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 67,850 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,078,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,850 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.44% of Shaw Communications worth $50,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,359,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,422 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 80.0% in the second quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,655,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 15.3% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 252,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 33,486 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank lowered Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE SJR opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.83. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.54. Shaw Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.64 and a twelve month high of $31.60.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.32%.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

