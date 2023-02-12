Lido DAO Price Hits $2.47 on Major Exchanges (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Lido DAO token can now be bought for approximately $2.47 or 0.00011383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido DAO has a total market cap of $2.08 billion and $276.71 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lido DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.74 or 0.00426023 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,143.38 or 0.28220516 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000195 BTC.

About Lido DAO

Lido DAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 842,838,170 tokens. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lido DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.