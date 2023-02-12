Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of Lipocine to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Lipocine Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.88. Lipocine has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine

Lipocine ( NASDAQ:LPCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lipocine by 474.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 66,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Lipocine in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 12.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lipocine

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

