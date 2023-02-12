Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) PT Raised to $42.50

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from $38.50 to $42.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LAC. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE LAC opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.11. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 1,367.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

