Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) PT Raised to $42.50

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from $38.50 to $42.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LAC. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.
Lithium Americas Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LAC opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.11. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 1.52.
Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lithium Americas (LAC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.