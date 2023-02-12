Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRYGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 61.0% from the January 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of LGFRY traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$32.45. 1,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,161. Longfor Group has a one year low of C$12.65 and a one year high of C$61.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.4308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 11%.

Longfor Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in property development, investment, and management businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Property Development; Property Investment; and Property Management and Related Services and Others segments.

