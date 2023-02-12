LooksRare (LOOKS) Hits Market Capitalization of $143.69 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. In the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $143.69 million and approximately $32.66 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001404 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare launched on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

