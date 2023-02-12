Loom Network (LOOM) Price Reaches $0.0516 on Major Exchanges

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 12th. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for $0.0516 or 0.00000236 BTC on major exchanges. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $57.71 million and approximately $6.35 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loom Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.70 or 0.00432774 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,273.30 or 0.28667741 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,117,425,698 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.