Lumi Credits (LUMI) Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Lumi Credits has a total market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $413.02 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lumi Credits token can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lumi Credits has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lumi Credits alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.31 or 0.00426232 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,180.70 or 0.28234405 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lumi Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lumi Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.