Lumi Credits Price Down 1.7% This Week (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Lumi Credits has a total market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $418.40 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lumi Credits has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lumi Credits token can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits’ genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

