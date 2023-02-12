LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel cut its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 147,400 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth $32,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,240 shares of company stock worth $1,010,327 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

LYB stock opened at $99.47 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.23.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.34%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.