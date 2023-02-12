Madison Wealth Management Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Payden & Rygel grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Motco boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IJH opened at $263.12 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $277.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.00.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.