Maiar DEX Price Down 20.5% Over Last 7 Days (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $42.83 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00010667 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031596 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00045322 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001840 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00019729 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00217828 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002938 BTC.

MEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001608 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $419,335.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

