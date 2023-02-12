Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Makita from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Makita currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Makita Trading Down 2.5 %

Makita stock opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. Makita has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $37.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.60.

About Makita

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

