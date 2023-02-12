Mammoth Price Tops $0.0021 on Exchanges (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 12th. One Mammoth token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Mammoth has a total market capitalization of $14.97 million and $23,739.86 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mammoth has traded down 35.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mammoth alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010274 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00047011 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00031495 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001921 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00019707 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00220281 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Mammoth Profile

MMT is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io.

Mammoth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00220396 USD and is down -17.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $22,649.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.