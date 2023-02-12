Man Group (LON:EMG) Receives “Top Pick” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their top pick rating on shares of Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 290 ($3.49) to GBX 270 ($3.25) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Man Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 291 ($3.50).

Shares of EMG stock opened at GBX 254.80 ($3.06) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 229.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 231.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. Man Group has a 12-month low of GBX 177.30 ($2.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 277 ($3.33). The company has a market capitalization of £3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 772.12.

In related news, insider Luke Ellis sold 11,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.64), for a total value of £24,998.60 ($30,050.01). In other news, insider Luke Ellis sold 11,363 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.64), for a total value of £24,998.60 ($30,050.01). Also, insider Anne Wade acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 211 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of £31,650 ($38,045.44).

Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

