Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Mannatech from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.
Mannatech Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ MTEX opened at $16.93 on Thursday. Mannatech has a 12 month low of $15.49 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.49.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 1,090.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.
Mannatech, Inc engages in the development of nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category includes integrative health, targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.
