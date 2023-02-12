Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Mannatech from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Mannatech Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ MTEX opened at $16.93 on Thursday. Mannatech has a 12 month low of $15.49 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mannatech

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Mannatech news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Alfredo Bala sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $68,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,754.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 1,090.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mannatech, Inc engages in the development of nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category includes integrative health, targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.