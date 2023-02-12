Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on March 31st

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Marriott International has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.5% per year over the last three years. Marriott International has a payout ratio of 19.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marriott International to earn $7.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $171.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.92. Marriott International has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90.

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,311,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,474,000 after purchasing an additional 31,977 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Marriott International by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,659,000 after purchasing an additional 251,534 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,221,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 463,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,457,000 after purchasing an additional 107,580 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAR. StockNews.com lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.07.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

