Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 235.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,625 shares during the period. Marriott International comprises approximately 0.4% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Marriott International worth $29,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,139,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 80,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 24,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 253,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,578,000 after acquiring an additional 62,498 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Marriott International
In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.
Marriott International Trading Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ:MAR opened at $171.37 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The stock has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.53 and a 200-day moving average of $156.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.
Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Marriott International Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.
Marriott International Profile
Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
