Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,523,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,437 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.4% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.37% of Mastercard worth $1,002,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 238.6% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 24,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 17,294 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Mastercard by 17.1% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,538,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $721,800,000 after buying an additional 370,578 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 39.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 70,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,073,000 after buying an additional 19,837 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 37.6% during the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total transaction of $63,086,999.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,908,187 shares in the company, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total value of $63,086,999.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,908,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,894,051,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 647,302 shares of company stock worth $239,795,693. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.0 %

MA stock opened at $366.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $361.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.92. The stock has a market cap of $352.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

