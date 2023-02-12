MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,270,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,768 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.25% of MaxCyte worth $8,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MaxCyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of MaxCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of MaxCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 583.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 16,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

In other MaxCyte news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 10,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $54,444.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,300.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other MaxCyte news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 10,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $54,444.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,300.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,133 shares of company stock valued at $321,733. 5.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MaxCyte stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.86. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $7.76.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 million. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 56.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. Analysts anticipate that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

