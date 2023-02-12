Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.
Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company.
NASDAQ:MDNA opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.77.
Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
