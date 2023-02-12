Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 1,140.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Medicine Man Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Medicine Man Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SHWZ traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.26. 34,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,400. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36. Medicine Man Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $2.35.

About Medicine Man Technologies

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of advisory and consulting services related to cannabis cultivation. It operates through the following segments: Products, Licensing and Consulting, and Corporate, Infrastructure, and Other. The Products segment sells merchandise directly to customers via e-commerce portals, through proprietary websites and retail locations.

See Also

