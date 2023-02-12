Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Short Interest Update

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Medicure Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MCUJF remained flat at $0.90 on Friday. 77 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Medicure has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83.

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Medicure had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter.

Medicure Company Profile

Medicure, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of cardiovascular therapeutics. It focuses on marketing and distribution of acute care cardiovascular drug, Aggrastat; Zypitamag (pitavastatin) tablets; Sodium Nitroprusside injection.

