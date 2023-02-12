MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Short Interest Up 235.8% in January

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, an increase of 235.8% from the January 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MediWound Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of MediWound stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $12.78. The stock had a trading volume of 21,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,621. MediWound has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $74.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.00.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MediWound will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDWD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MediWound by 7.2% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 562,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MediWound by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,775,000. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDWD. Cowen boosted their price target on MediWound from $6.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on MediWound from $5.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Maxim Group started coverage on MediWound in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MediWound presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in January 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

