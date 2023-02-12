Metahero (HERO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $922,601.38

Metahero (HERO) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last week, Metahero has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Metahero has a market capitalization of $27.82 million and approximately $922,601.38 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Metahero

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

