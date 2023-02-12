Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $43.55-43.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $42.73. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $43.55-$43.95 EPS.

NYSE:MTD traded down $21.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,513.31. The stock had a trading volume of 163,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,730. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,496.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,353.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $1,065.55 and a 12 month high of $1,609.25.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 29,822.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 42.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,396.00.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total transaction of $333,976.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,318.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total transaction of $9,615,257.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total transaction of $333,976.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 267 shares in the company, valued at $396,318.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,026 shares of company stock worth $41,416,937. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

