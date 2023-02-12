MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on February 28th

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0383 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

MFS Special Value Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MFV opened at $4.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46. MFS Special Value Trust has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $6.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 26.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MFS Special Value Trust by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MFS Special Value Trust by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,838 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. 5.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

