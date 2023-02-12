MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on February 28th

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0383 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
MFS Special Value Trust Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of MFV opened at $4.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46. MFS Special Value Trust has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $6.66.
MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile
MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
