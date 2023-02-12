M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Given New GBX 247 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 270 ($3.25) to GBX 247 ($2.97) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. AlphaValue cut shares of M&G to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 200 ($2.40) to GBX 205 ($2.46) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of M&G from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of M&G from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&G has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.81.

M&G Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MGPUF opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29. M&G has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

