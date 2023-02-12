Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $150,003.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,176,642.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $135,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,830.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $150,003.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,141 shares in the company, valued at $44,176,642.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,383 shares of company stock valued at $528,613. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.1 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $171.37 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.13 and a 12 month high of $217.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.54.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

