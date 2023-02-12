Mina Hits Market Capitalization of $854.58 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Mina coin can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00004666 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $854.58 million and $288.15 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mina

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 836,593,643 coins. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 835,908,863.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 1.07368328 USD and is up 21.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $364,306,430.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

