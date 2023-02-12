Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Ecolab worth $38,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ECL opened at $146.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.55. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $189.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.13.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

