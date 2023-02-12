Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,868 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,071 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.05% of Boeing worth $37,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 69.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 88.7% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 200.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.41.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA opened at $212.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.67. The company has a market cap of $127.36 billion, a PE ratio of -25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($7.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

