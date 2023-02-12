Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 556 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Atlassian worth $42,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Atlassian by 9.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,695,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,412,000 after purchasing an additional 496,121 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Atlassian by 1.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 30.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $172.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.80 and a beta of 0.83. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $352.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEAM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Macquarie lowered Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.11.

In other Atlassian news, insider Gene Liu sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $60,495.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,825,371.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $271,324.12. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 134,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,179,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,124 shares of company stock worth $38,476,869 over the last three months. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

