Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 705,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,331 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $43,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Athena Investment Management raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 9,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 14.8% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 90.4% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 43,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 221.6% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 281,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $81.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.04. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $84.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $88.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,709.67, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.29.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $45.50 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.