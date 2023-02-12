Morgan Stanley Raises Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target to $88.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Haemonetics from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Haemonetics from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Haemonetics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.00.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $80.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 0.38. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $48.67 and a 12 month high of $91.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.48%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $215,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 163.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 3.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Haemonetics by 300.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 24,785 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Haemonetics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Haemonetics by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

