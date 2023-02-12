Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MORF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Morphic from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Morphic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

MORF stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 1.26. Morphic has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $45.35.

In other Morphic news, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 4,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $123,347.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 4,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $123,347.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Bruce Rogers sold 1,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $54,460.14. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 116,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,960.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $302,992 in the last ninety days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MORF. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Morphic by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,875,000 after purchasing an additional 774,789 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Morphic by 113.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,315,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,542,000 after acquiring an additional 697,866 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Morphic during the first quarter worth $16,949,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morphic by 831.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 403,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,414,000 after acquiring an additional 360,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Morphic by 102.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 630,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,303,000 after acquiring an additional 318,839 shares in the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

